Jaidon Anthony headshot

Jaidon Anthony News: Joins Burnley permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Anthony has joined Burnley from Bournemouth on a permanent transfer after his loan spell, his former club announced.

Anthony spent the season with Burnley on loan from Bournemouth and was transferred permanently at the end of his loan spell. The forward appeared in 43 matches this season and recorded eight goals and seven assists as the team finished second in the league with 100 points.

Jaidon Anthony
Burnley
