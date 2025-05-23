Jailson Injury: Won't return this season
Jailson won't return this season due to a bone contusion in his knee, according to El Desmarque.
Jailson suffered a bone contusion in his knee and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. He likely played his last minutes with Celta Vigo since he is reportedly not going to extend his contract at the end of June. The Brazilian is set to become a free agent and will have to find a new challenge.
