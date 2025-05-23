Jaka Bijol Injury: Should be back against Fiorentina

Bijol (undisclosed) "is feeling better and practiced, so I'm hopeful he'll play Sunday," coach Kosta Runjanic announced.

Bijol is probable after sitting out the previous tilt with an ailment and should slot back into the XI, replacing Thomas Kristensen, who's suspended, with Christian Kabasele getting another start. Lautaro Giannetti is also an option in the role. He has logged five tackles (all won), five interceptions, 32 clearances and one block in his past five appearances, with no clean sheets.