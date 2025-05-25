Jaka Bijol News: Booked twice in season finale

Bijol won two duels and had one cross (one accurate) and three clearances in 39 minutes before being sent off in Sunday's game versus Fiorentina.

Bijol got a little overzealous twice and was expelled before the interval, ending his season with 43 tackles, 38 interceptions, 185 clearances and 18 blocks in 34 matches, helping keep eight clean sheets. He'll miss next year's opener. He recently stated that he expected to transfer to a bigger team in the summer.