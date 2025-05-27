Jake O'Brien News: Logs eight clearances in win

O'Brien made two tackles (one won) and eight clearances while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

O'Brien had another impressive performance at the heart of the defense to finish the year in style. The center-back barely played during the first half of the campaign but then started in 17 of his team's last 19 matches as either a right-back or a center-back, racking up two goals, 22 tackles, 89 clearances and five clean sheets during this stretch, consolidating himself as a key member of the squad for the future.