Jakub Stolarczyk headshot

Jakub Stolarczyk News: Concedes two in valiant performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Stolarczyk registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.

Stolarczyk produced a brave performance Sunday. His talents alone kept the Cherries off the scoresheet in the first half through a series of world-class saves, but pressure on the entire Leicester team caused him to concede two by fulltime. The Pole secured the starting keeper spot for the last four games of the season and delivered an impressive two clean sheets from these outings.

Jakub Stolarczyk
Leicester City
More Stats & News
