Jamal Thiare News: Scores goal off bench

Thiare scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus FC Cincinnati.

Thiare didn't appear until late into Sunday's match but still provided a goal, finding the back of the net in the 93rd minute. This is his second goal in their past three outings, having also scored against Austin two games ago. These are only his two goal contributions this season in 11 appearances (two starts).