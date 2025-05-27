James Milner News: Features in season finale

Milner featured for one minute in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham, marking his return from a long-term knee injury.

Milner underwent knee surgery that was expected to have him back by the end of December, but a nerve was damaged during the operation which made his recovery very difficult. He returned before the end of the season and featured in the season finale, a sign of his unwavering motivation. The veteran appeared in four matches this season, starting three early on and creating four chances, and he will likely be a key piece for Brighton next season as he aims to play in 2025-26.