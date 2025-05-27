James Ward-Prowse News: Scores opener in win
Ward-Prowse scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Ipswich Town.
Ward-Prowse scored the opener in the 43rd minute with his first goal in the season. The midfielder finished the campaign with 18 starts in 25 overall appearances, assisting twice as well, between Nottingham Forest and West Ham.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now