Bednarek (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's clash with Arsenal, per manager Simon Rusk. "We have a couple of injuries. Taylor had the nasty one last week which will rule him out, [Jan] Bendarek's still struggling with his knee so it's unlikely anything will change with that."

Bednarek won't be back for the final match of the Premier League. The defender was a mainstay in the starting XI, as he was in five prior Premier League seasons with the Saints. He made 30 starts and scored a pair of goals, while adding 189 clearances. Southampton were completely outmatch throughout the season and it showed, though Bednarek clearly remains a Premier League-level defender.