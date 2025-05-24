Jan Oblak Injury: Won't play to win Zamora

Oblak is out for Sunday's match against Girona to secure the Zamora trophy, according to his club.

Oblak has been left off the squad list and will not feature in the season finale, as he is being sat so he can mathematically win the Zamora trophy, an award given to the goalie with the best goal-to-gam ratio in La Liga Play. That said, Juan Musso will likely see the start in his place. He ends the league season starting in all 36 appearances while notching 15 clean sheets, 30 goals allowed and 86 saves.