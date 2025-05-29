Fantasy Soccer
Jan Schoppner headshot

Jan Schoppner News: Excels once more

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Schoppner scored four goals and added three assists in the Bundesliga.

Schoppner was excellent in Heidenheim's first season in the Bundesliga, in his second he was a crucial part of the team. He added seven goal contributions, and played 33 appearances while creating 25 chances. Schoppner is one of the few most important pieces of the starting XI when fit, and should be a consistent option next season.

