Jan Schoppner News: Excels once more
Schoppner scored four goals and added three assists in the Bundesliga.
Schoppner was excellent in Heidenheim's first season in the Bundesliga, in his second he was a crucial part of the team. He added seven goal contributions, and played 33 appearances while creating 25 chances. Schoppner is one of the few most important pieces of the starting XI when fit, and should be a consistent option next season.
