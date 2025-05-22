Janik Haberer News: Takes major role
Haberer played 28 times (21 starts) during his third season with Union Berlin.
Haberer returned to a significant starting role after being hampered by injuries last season. The midfielder was a nearly constant starter when fit, especially to close the season, starting every single match in the final three months. While he failed to get on the scoresheet he was a rock-solid contributor and should be in for a continued role next season.
