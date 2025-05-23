Jannes Horn Injury: Back on injury report
Horn (knee) is out for Saturday's trip to Colorado, per the MLS injury report.
Horn returned to action in the US Open Cup and is now back in the injury report, this time with a knee injury. It's a tough turn for the defender, who has struggled with a variety of issues. He will hope that he didn't re-injure his knee seriously, with his next chance coming during a May 31 clash with San Jose.
