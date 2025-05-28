Jarell Quansah News: Barely plays

Quansah made just 13 appearances (four starts) in the Premier League.

Quansah lost the trust of new boss Arne Slot in the opening match of the Premier League and never recovered it. The center-back was left as the fourth-choice option for most of the season. He's been linked with a transfer away from Liverpool, where his quality could earn him more minutes. If he remains in Liverpool it would likely take an injury or two for him to make a big splash.