Jarrod Bowen News: Scores, assists at Ipswich

Bowen scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Ipswich Town.

Bowen scored his fourth goal in a row and 13th in the season during West Ham's road win. The forward also assisted for the eighth time in 34 starts. He finished the campaign with 87 shots (37 on target), 106 crosses (27 accurate) and 51 chances created,