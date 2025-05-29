Javi Galan News: Three assists this season

Galan recorded three assists, 57 crosses, 51 tackles and 42 clearances in 25 appearances (21 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season.

Galan joined Atletico Madrid last season, but this was his first full campaign under the tutelage of Diego Simeone, and he thrived in a starting role. The left-back should remain a regular for Atletico Madrid next season even if the team aims to bolster their defensive depth during the transfer market.