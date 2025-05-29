Javi Galan News: Three assists this season
Galan recorded three assists, 57 crosses, 51 tackles and 42 clearances in 25 appearances (21 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season.
Galan joined Atletico Madrid last season, but this was his first full campaign under the tutelage of Diego Simeone, and he thrived in a starting role. The left-back should remain a regular for Atletico Madrid next season even if the team aims to bolster their defensive depth during the transfer market.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now