Javi Guerra News: Midfield engine in Valencia

Guerra recorded three goals and three assists in 36 La Liga appearances for Valencia in the 2024-25 season.

Guerra wrapped up the season with an energetic outing at Betis, contributing two shots and playing a major role in Valencia's midfield press. His box-to-box presence and attacking intent were visible throughout the match. Guerra continues to grow into a central role in the midfield and could take another leap next year as he is now a fixture for Valencia.