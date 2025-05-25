Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javi Hernandez headshot

Javi Hernandez News: Nets in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 12:08pm

Hernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Valladolid.

Hernandez opened the scoring with a brilliant strike in the 24th minute, set up by Yan Diomande. Hernandez also added two clearances and a tackle to his performance. Tracing back over 31 appearances this season, he averaged 3.0 clearances per game. He also had a total of 17 chances created and three goal contributions.

Javi Hernandez
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now