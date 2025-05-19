Jay Idzes News: Out against Juventus
Idzes had three blocks, one interception and one clearance and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Cagliari.
Idzes floundered like the rest of the Venezia defense in the romp and will skip the season finale against Juventus on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Alessandro Marcandalli or Marin Sverko will fill in for him. He's likely to stay in Serie A or in another top-flight division even if his team gets relegated. He has put up 44 tackles, 32 interceptions, 154 clearances and 32 blocks in 35 appearances, helping keep five clean sheets.
