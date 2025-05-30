Jayden Meghoma News: Set for Bees return

Meghoma will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Preston North End, his parent club announced Friday.

Meghoma is an interesting prospect, but he's not ready for the rigors of the EPL yet. He recorded 14 appearances (13 starts) for Preston between the Championship and the FA Cup during his loan spell, racking up one assist, 26 clearances, 21 tackles and 11 interceptions.