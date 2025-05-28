Fantasy Soccer
Jayden Nelson News: Four shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Nelson generated four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Minnesota United.

Nelson was one of Vancouver's most active attackers, recording four shot attempts during the match, equalizing his season high. His best chance came in the 80th minute when he received a pass from Brian White and unleashed a right-footed shot that was expertly saved by Dayne St. Clair. Nelson's pace and creativity consistently challenged Minnesota's defense with three chances created and four crosses, both being his second-highest marks of the season.

