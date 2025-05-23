Jean Butez News: Beaten once in Inter clash

Butez had two saves and allowed one goal in 45 minutes in Friday's 2-0 loss against Inter Milan.

Butez didn't get the nod but still featured since Pepe Reina was sent off late in the first half and couldn't do much more on a pretty finish by Joaquin Correa. He was a day-one starter after joining in January and finished with 20 goals allowed, 49 saves and five clean sheets in 19 appearances.