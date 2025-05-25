Fantasy Soccer
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro headshot

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro News: Maintains solid effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Akpa Akpro registered one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to AC Milan.

Akpa Akpro kept up his involvement on both ends of the pitch, registering his fourth shot and fourth interception in four outings. This was also the first time in five games that he did not earn a tackle won. Considering he had five fewer appearances than last season, Akpa Akpro did an impressive job to finished with more tackles won, interceptions and blocks this year.

Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
Monza
