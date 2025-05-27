Jean-Philippe Mateta News: Two shots Sunday

Mateta registered two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.

Mateta has had his career turned around by the arrival of Oliver Glasner last season. His red-hot finish to last season carried over to this one, as he hit 14 goals and a pair of assists, though he struggled with form in the closing stages of the Premier League. If he remains in Crystal Palace, Mateta has a good chance to lead the line next season.