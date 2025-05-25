Jeanuel Belocian Injury: Spotted running in training

Belocian (knee) was spotted running in training for the first time since his injury, the club posted.

Belocian suffered an ACL injury that made him miss the whole 2025 year so far but was spotted running in training for the first time since his injury. This is good news for the club since he is in a good position to come back for the pre-season and build his fitness. That said, he had been a bench option prior to his injury and will likely remain one when returning.