Jeffrey Schlupp headshot

Jeffrey Schlupp News: Departing Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Schlupp is departing Crystal Palace for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Schlupp is ending his time with Palace after a long tenure with the club, seeing his eight-and-a-half-year run come to an end. He made 247 appearances for the club, first appearing in 2017. The midfielder did spend the last half of the 2024/25 season on loan with Celtic after 12 appearances with Palace and will likely find a new club no problem, although any starting roles in a top league are likely past the 32-year-old.

