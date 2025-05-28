Jeffrey Schlupp News: Departing Palace

Schlupp is departing Crystal Palace for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Schlupp is ending his time with Palace after a long tenure with the club, seeing his eight-and-a-half-year run come to an end. He made 247 appearances for the club, first appearing in 2017. The midfielder did spend the last half of the 2024/25 season on loan with Celtic after 12 appearances with Palace and will likely find a new club no problem, although any starting roles in a top league are likely past the 32-year-old.