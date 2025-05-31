Fantasy Soccer
Jeisson Palacios News: Scores own goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Palacios won five duels, made five clearances, and scored an own goal in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Columbus.

Palacios was solid defensively but was unfortunate to have an errant shot carom off his foot and into the net to give Columbus a late equalizer. He could be rotated out of the starting lineup in Saturday's home match against NYCFC with the return of Walker Zimmerman.

