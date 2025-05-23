Jens Odgaard Injury: Out for last game

Odgaard (groin) won't play Saturday versus Genoa, Bologna announced.

Odgaard will miss the second Serie A game in a row due to a lingering groin injury, closing a breakout campaign with six goals, two assists, 52 shots (23 on target) and 25 crosses (eight accurate) in 34 games (24 starts) across all competitions. He was a significant weapon after seizing control of the no.10 role a couple of months into the campaign. Giovanni Fabbian or Tommaso Pobega will fill in for him again.