Jens Stage News: Career-year in attack
Stage scored 10 times and added five assists in 28 appearances (26 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Stage put together a brilliant career-year offensively, piling on the goal contributions and maintaining a constant role in the starting XI. The midfielder was brilliant throughout and has likely made himself invaluable to the Bremen side moving forward. That said it's unlikely Stage can replicate this level of production with his previous career-high being six goal contributions.
