Jeremie Boga News: Disappointing season with Aiglons

Boga made 24 appearances across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Boga's versatility allowed him to be deployed in various attacking roles, adding depth to Nice's offense, but he had an overall disappointing season after a brilliant first year with the club. The forward missed a large part of the end of the year and start of 2025 due to injury, which could explain his drop in performances. When back, he faced competition in the frontline and was no longer an undisputed starter, though he will aim to return fully fit for preseason as Boga is expected to play a key role for Nice next season, starting early in the summer with the Champions League qualifications.