Jeremie Frimpong News: Excellent offensively

Frimpong scored five goals and added five assists in 33 appearances (25 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong has been an incredible attacking threat on the wing throughout his time in Leverkusen and this season was no different. He turned in 10 goal contributions while creating 30 chances and tormenting wingers all year. He's in the midst of a move to Liverpool, which should pose a new challenge for the right-back, as it will be his first time playing consistently as a traditional right-back since departing Celtic.