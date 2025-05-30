Jeremie Frimpong News: Signs with Liverpool

Frimpong has completed a transfer to Liverpool from Bayern Leverkusen, according to his new club.

Frimpong has completed his highly anticipated transfer to the Premier League Friday, with the defender inking a long-term deal with Liverpool. This comes after four-and-a-half seasons with Leverkusen, making 190 appearances while recording 30 goals and 44 assists. He is a player who will be expected to make an instant impact with his new club, a versatile two-way defender who will create problems on the right flank, likely Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement.