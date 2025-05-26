Jeremy Doku News: Five shots Sunday
Doku registered five shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fulham.
Doku was able to earn his way back into the starting XI Sunday, continuing in a rotational role after starting in three of his past six appearances. That said, he would see a second straight start with five shots, although he couldn't find the back of the net. He continues to be a problem on the wing for opposing defenders and could take his game to another level if he could find the net consistently.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now