Jeremy Doku News: Five shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Doku registered five shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fulham.

Doku was able to earn his way back into the starting XI Sunday, continuing in a rotational role after starting in three of his past six appearances. That said, he would see a second straight start with five shots, although he couldn't find the back of the net. He continues to be a problem on the wing for opposing defenders and could take his game to another level if he could find the net consistently.

