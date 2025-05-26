Fantasy Soccer
Jeremy Jacquet News: Inks new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Jacquet has signed a new contract with Rennes, according to his club.

Jacquet is not going to be leaving Rennes anytime soon and seems to be a player of the future for the club, as the 19-year-old inked a contract until 2029. This comes after starting in all 11 of his appearances this season and bagging an assist, earning regular time to end the season. That said, he will look to be in an elevated role again next season, seemingly a solid young recruit for the club.

Jeremy Jacquet
Rennes
