Jeremy Sarmiento headshot

Jeremy Sarmiento News: Will return to Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Sarmiento will return to Brighton after the conclusion of his loan spell at Burnley, his former club announced Thursday.

Sarmiento spent the entire 2024/25 on loan at Turf Moor, notching four goals across 35 appearances (11 starts) to help the Clarets achieve their return to the Premier League. Sarmiento figures to play a depth role at Brighton in 2025/26 once again, and it wouldn't be shocking if he's sent on loan once again to speed up his development.

Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton & Hove Albion
