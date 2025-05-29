Jeremy Sarmiento News: Will return to Brighton
Sarmiento will return to Brighton after the conclusion of his loan spell at Burnley, his former club announced Thursday.
Sarmiento spent the entire 2024/25 on loan at Turf Moor, notching four goals across 35 appearances (11 starts) to help the Clarets achieve their return to the Premier League. Sarmiento figures to play a depth role at Brighton in 2025/26 once again, and it wouldn't be shocking if he's sent on loan once again to speed up his development.
