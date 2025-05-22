Jerome Roussillon News: Departing Union
Roussillon is departing Union Berlin at the end of his contract.
Roussillon was a veteran addition in the backline, originally intended as depth for a surprise Champions League campaign. He's been solid if not glamorous at full-back and center-back, but is now departing the club. Roussillon will now look for a new club elsewhere in Europe on a free transfer.
Jerome Roussillon
Free Agent
