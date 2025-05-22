Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerome Roussillon headshot

Jerome Roussillon News: Departing Union

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Roussillon is departing Union Berlin at the end of his contract.

Roussillon was a veteran addition in the backline, originally intended as depth for a surprise Champions League campaign. He's been solid if not glamorous at full-back and center-back, but is now departing the club. Roussillon will now look for a new club elsewhere in Europe on a free transfer.

Jerome Roussillon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now