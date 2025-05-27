Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Going back to Napoli

Lindstrom is leaving Everton at the end of his loan spell and returns to Napoli, the club announced.

Lindstrom is heading back to Napoli after spending one season with the Toffees and featuring in 25 games in his first Premier League campaign. He provided one assist and created 19 chances. He suffered an injury at the end of the season that required hernia surgery and will look to recover and return to full fitness ahead of next season. Lindstrom still has three years remaining on his contract but it remains unclear if he will feature for Napoli next season or go out on loan again.