Jessy Deminguet News: Decent season in midfield

Deminguet appeared in 30 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Deminguet spent one season on loan with the Grenats joining from Strasbourg and his work rate and ball distribution were essential in controlling the midfield throughout the season. His ability to link defense and attack helped maintain the team's structure to qualify for the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against Reims. Deminguet helped Metz stay strong at the back when Reims was attacking especially in the second leg which allowed the team to stay in the game and later on qualify for promotion after that he left the pitch in the 63rd minute. Deminguet has an option to buy in his loan contract that could be activated before the end of next month if the Metz board wants to keep him. If this is the case he will be a key player for the team in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season.