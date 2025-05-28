Jesus Alberto Angulo Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Angulo has returned from the Mexican national team to be assessed by his club due to a problem with the lateral meniscus in his right knee and an injury to the femoral and tibial articular surfaces.

Angulo's recovery time is still unclear, and for now, he's only sidelined from international action while Tigres prepare for the start of next season in a couple of months. He has operated as both a wing-back and a central defender lately, so his position could be filled by either Jesus Garza or Osvaldo Rodriguez in the wide role, or by Romulo Zwarg if it's in the middle spot. After producing 64 clearances, 30 tackles, nine chances created and one assist over 19 Clausura appearances, the former Atlas man should play a major role as soon as he's available.