Jesus Ferreira Injury: Out Sunday

Ferreira won't play Sunday against Minnesota United because of undisclosed reasons.

Ferreira was initially on the bench, but his place on the squad was taken by Osaze Tafari De Rosario a few minutes before kickoff. Danny Musovski is still leading the front line in the weekend's match and may now have increased playing time. While the nature and extent of Ferreira's absence are unclear, he'll have to wait at least one more game week to look for his second goal of the season.