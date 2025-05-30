Jesus Ferreira News: First goal for Seattle

Ferreira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus San Diego FC.

Ferreira's second half goal was the difference in the match as Seattle kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over San Diego. The goal was the forward's first of the season and first with his new club after beginning his Seattle career with a 13 appearance (10 start) goalless stretch. The goal marked his first goal contribution in six appearances (five starts).