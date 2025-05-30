Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Ferreira headshot

Jesus Ferreira News: First goal for Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Ferreira scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus San Diego FC.

Ferreira's second half goal was the difference in the match as Seattle kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over San Diego. The goal was the forward's first of the season and first with his new club after beginning his Seattle career with a 13 appearance (10 start) goalless stretch. The goal marked his first goal contribution in six appearances (five starts).

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
