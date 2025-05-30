Jesus Ocejo News: Returns to Santos Laguna

Ocejo is back with Santos Laguna after spending one year on loan to Expansion MX side Leones Negros, the club announced Monday.

Ocejo was quite productive in the lower league, where he stood out as the top scorer of the last tournament, adding to a total of 25 goals in 37 matches throughout the 2024/25 season. While the jump to Liga MX has proven challenging for recent Expansion stars, the striker's numbers should be enough to secure him a chance in the struggling Lagunero side. Still, he might have to come off the bench, especially if the team uses only one center-forward, with both Bruno Barticciotto and Choco Lozano also in contention to start.