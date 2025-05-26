Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Delivers two crosses in win

Angulo registered one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus America.

Angulo had a poor end to the season, as he failed to score or assist for the sixth time in a row. Despite his lack of offensive output in the knockout phase, the playmaker's eight goal involvements finished as the fourth-highest total on the team. He featured in both central and right-wing spots, and he took just a few set pieces with Alexis Vega preferred for that type of plays.