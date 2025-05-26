Joan Garcia News: Clean sheet against Las Palmas

Garcia recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Las Palmas.

Garcia saw a great outing to end his season, stopping all four shots he faced on net to earn a clean sheet. This was his first clean sheet in some time, with his last coming six appearances ago, and now having eight on the season. The goalie started in every single match this season, recording 41 goals allowed and 145 saves in 38 appearances.