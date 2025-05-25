Joao Felix News: Score again

Felix scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Monza.

Felix shined in his third consecutive start by scoring for a second straight game. With five shots in the match, he also moved up to a total of 10 shots and four shots on target over the last three games. Felix registered his eighth start in 15 appearances with AC Milan, after he began the year in Chelsea, where he played 12 games, with three starts.