Joao Neves News: Average day in midfield

Neves recorded one clearance, an interception and five tackles in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Neves was in his usual starting spot Saturday and recorded a solid 71 minutes of play in the win. He wouldn't see his best match in a very average day, with most of his work coming in the defense. He will hope to turn it up a bit more for their UCL final, looking to add to his two-goal contributions in 16 appearances in the competition this season.