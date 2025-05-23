Joao Pedro Injury: Still not in squad

Pedro will miss the final game of the season against Tottenham on Sunday, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in the press conference, according to The Athletic. "Joao won't be in the squad. With Joao we had a small issue in training, the type that isn't uncommon from time to time at all clubs. It has been dealt with internally the matter is closed. He is an incredible footballer, that's why we invested in him, him but there are principle that are non-negotiable where we don't make any compromises. He is still a young player. He will learn from this and can continue to grow."

