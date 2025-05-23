Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joaquin Correa headshot

Joaquin Correa News: Seals the deal in Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Correa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Correa got another start as the coach rested the starters and doubled his team's lead in the second half with a technical finish in a one-on-one with the goalie. It's his second goal of the season and the first since late November, as he hadn't exploited his increased minutes beforehand. He has logged seven shots (four on target), three key passes, four crosses (three accurate) and three tackles (two won) in his last five outings (three starts).

Joaquin Correa
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now