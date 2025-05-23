Joaquin Correa News: Seals the deal in Como game

Correa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Correa got another start as the coach rested the starters and doubled his team's lead in the second half with a technical finish in a one-on-one with the goalie. It's his second goal of the season and the first since late November, as he hadn't exploited his increased minutes beforehand. He has logged seven shots (four on target), three key passes, four crosses (three accurate) and three tackles (two won) in his last five outings (three starts).