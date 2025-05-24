Fantasy Soccer
Joaquin News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Joaquin (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Saturday's match against New England Revolution.

Joaquin hasn't played in one month and may not see plenty of minutes yet, but a return to the match squad is a good sign for the defender, who made seven starts between February and April. He's likely to challenge Robert Voloder and Jansen Miller at center-back in future fixtures. In that case, Joaquin could be reliable for his average of five clearances per game.

Joaquin
Sporting Kansas City
