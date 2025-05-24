Joaquin News: On bench Saturday

Joaquin (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Saturday's match against New England Revolution.

Joaquin hasn't played in one month and may not see plenty of minutes yet, but a return to the match squad is a good sign for the defender, who made seven starts between February and April. He's likely to challenge Robert Voloder and Jansen Miller at center-back in future fixtures. In that case, Joaquin could be reliable for his average of five clearances per game.